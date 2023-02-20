The community has been left shocked by the sudden passing of Greengrocer Cafe owner and keen cyclist, Con Toparis.
Friends and community members drifted into the Goulburn cafe on Sunday, extending their condolences to family and staff, following Mr Toparis's death in a collision on Saturday.
He died shortly after 11am following a crash with a motorcyclist. Mr Toparis was riding south on Crookwell Road, near Marys Mount Road, when a collision occurred with the motorbike, ridden by a 58-year-old man, with a 59-year-old female pillion passenger. Police said he died at the scene before emergency services arrived, while the pair on the motorbike was not injured.
READ MORE:
Mr Toparis was married to Lana and had two sons, Eli, 20, and Costa, fifteen.
Goulburn Cycling Club president, Adam Lambert, said members had been left "shell-shocked" by Con's passing.
"No one ever expects that news but when you find out it's so close to home, it's just gut wrenching," he said.
"Any tragedy is hard but for it to be someone so well known, with two young boys reaching adulthood, just seems exceptionally cruel at his time of life. It shows the frailty of life and the importance of making every day count."
Mr Lambert knew Mr Toparis from his youth but then reconnected later through the cycle club. Con was "big on fitness" and was an avid road cyclist, helped start the Goulburn Mountain bike Club, ran marathons, played state soccer and rode motorbikes.
In his precious spare time he taught cycling safety at Goulburn West Public School, which his sons attended.
He was ever on the move. The Toparis family has been a part of the Goulburn business community for more than 50 years, mostly with fruit and vegetable stores but also cafes.
Twenty years ago, Con started Greengrocer Cafe in Clifford Street, combining his two great passions.
"It was pioneering to open a fruit and vegetable shop that served coffee and sold bikes," Mr Lambert said.
"He had a vision and, to his credit, saw it through. The reputation of Greengrocer preceded itself and it's a concept copied many times across Australia since."
It became a mecca for cyclists, including Goulburn club members, and was one of the state's largest bike dealers before a 2016 fire destroyed the premises.
Despite the devastation, Mr Toparis rebuilt the business.
He remained keenly involved in the sport and was "hyper-vigilant" and outspoken about cycle safety, Mr Lambert said. He constantly stressed the importance of visibility while riding and always went back to retrieve those who'd drifted behind in a pack.
"Con was a straight shooter and you always knew where you stood with him. He was not afraid to speak his mind," Mr Lambert said.
But he was also "a dedicated father" who was immensely proud of his sons and their achievements. Costa, a multiple Australian Go-Karting champion, had just been accepted into Formula GB3 racing with Rodin Carlin Motorsport in the UK. He was in the UK with his mother when his father passed away.
His eldest son, Eli, works in the family business while studying a double degree at ANU in economics and philosophy, politics and economics.
In addition, Con was a dedicated carer to his father, Elley, after his wife, Vayle, died in 2019.
Mr Lambert said Con's loss would be keenly felt in Goulburn and further afield.
"He's been a part of the community for a long time and he impacted it heavily. Greengrocer has been a household name to many people," he said.
Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president Darrell Weekes said his death would be felt for many years. He used to box with Con as a boy at Goulburn PCYC.
"The Toparis family are tremendous contributors to the Goulburn community. They're well known, well established and respected and Con has contributed significantly from a personal, business and sporting capacity. This will impact the community significantly," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.