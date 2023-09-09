The rise of Lillian Skelly continues.
The Crookwell resident has been selected in the u17s Junior Matildas 23-player squad again, this time to play in the second round of the Women's Asian Cup qualifiers in Vietnam from September 20-24.
Head coach Rae Dower said she expected the three matches against the Philippines on September 20, Vietnam on the 22nd and Bangladesh on the 24th to be tough contests.
"We're so excited to head to Hanoi, off the back of the Matildas' amazing performances at the FIFA Women's World Cup and take another step towards securing our own FIFA u17 Women's World Cup qualification," she said.
"We know that our opponents will be just as determined to secure that coveted spot at the Asian Cup finals next year, so we are under no illusions that the three matches will be hotly contested in trying conditions.
"We want to continue to evolve our playing style and I believe that the team we have assembled are adaptable and flexible to combat the different opponents we will face."
The last time Skelly represented the green and the gold was in October where she played the Korean u15s side followed by a shock call up to the Young Matildas the following month.
The top two nations at the completion of the round-robin matches will qualify for the AFC u17 Women's Asian Cup in Indonesia in April, 2024.
Broadcast details will be provided closer to the commencement of the qualifiers.
