One of the biggest days on the Goulburn Harness Racing Club (GHRC) calendar is receiving a positive boost.
The Goulburn Cup on April 28, conducted in honour of Frank and Edna Day, will have a 100 per cent prize money increase to $60,000 and will be contested as a Group 3 event.
It is an open event and the club hopes to attract the best pacers racing in the country.
(GHRC) president Mark Croatto said the club was "very grateful for the opportunity" presented by Harness Racing NSW (HRNSW) and hoped to "provide an afternoon of great entertainment both on and off the track".
The Goulburn Cup isn't the only race on the day, but Croatto said decisions about those races hadn't been made yet.
"We are still working through other races on the program, both to determine their prize money level and group status," he said.
"In addition to the Cup, we're hopeful of hosting the $20,000 Goulburn Sapling Stakes for two-year-old pacers, the $20,000 Goulburn Rose for horses rated up to 70 National Ratings points, and a Goulburn Trotters Cup which we are yet to finalise the prize money for."
The Cup is part of HRNSW's annual Carnival of Cups program and this year, Goulburn was named one of only five locations, along with Cowra, Young, Tamworth and Albury, to host the event.
"This has all come about after taking on board feedback from the industry and our participants and coming up with a format that we're confident is going to promote and grow our racing product in front of a big and diverse crowd of new and regular harness racing enthusiasts," HRNSW Chief Executive Peter Buckman said.
Along with the races, entertainment is also one of the main features of the day some of Australia's most prominent bands and performers are expected to feature.
Tickets are free and will be available after completing the registration process on the Carnival of Cups website at www.carnivalofcups.com.au.
Further information on the entire race program will be available at www.goulburnpaceway.com.au when all details are finalised.
