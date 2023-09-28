Two men charged over an alleged drug lab at Marulan have had their cases adjourned.
Dennis Cesar, 49, of Narellan Vale, and Francesco Messina, 48, of Rossmore, were not required to personally appear in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, September 27.
READ MORE:
The pair was charged on August 17 following a raid by Strike Force Crear police officers on a Marulan premises.
Cesar was charged with taking part in the manufacture of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug; participate in criminal group; manufacture of a large commercial quantity of commercial drug; supply a large commercial quantity of prohibited drug; and three counts of possessing a precursor to use in drug manufacture/production.
Messina was charged with taking part in the manufacture of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug; knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group; manufacturing a large commercial quantity of prohibited drug; three counts of supplying a large commercial quantity of prohibited drug; and three counts of possessing a precursor to use in drug manufacture/production.
ALSO READ:
Both men have been held in custody since their arrest in the early hours of August 17. Neither has entered a plea at this stage.
On Wednesday, police prosecutor, Sergeant Gabrielle Coombs, acting for the director of public prosecutions, said the balance of a brief of evidence had been expected that day. However it had not been received and she requested a six-week adjournment.
"The matters will take time," she said.
Sergeant Coombs said initial test results were yet to be returned.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien adjourned the matter to the same court on November 15. Cesar and Messina will be excused from appearing if legally represented
Neither man applied for bail and this was formally refused.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.