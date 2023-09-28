Police are upping the ante against people riding unregistered motorbikes around the west Goulburn and Run-O-Waters area.
Officer in charge of Goulburn Police Station, Inspector Matt Hinton said police had received numerous complaints about the activity in the past few months.
"Officers) have been told riders are using roads and private land, on motorcycles that are not registered, without helmets and entering reserves against signage," he said.
"Police are reminding the public, if you ride an unregistered motorcycle on a road or road related area, you can be fined and your motorcycle seized on the spot."
Inspector Hinton said police would be targeting the practice.
Pejar Aboriginal Land Council CEO, Delise Freeman, said motorbike riders had recently cut a section of fence around the group's land parcel off Knox Street, entered and ridden around the area.
"It's disheartening for us because we put this here and people come in damaging it," she said.
The Land Council was granted the battle-axe block in 2022, following a 1990s land claim.
Ms Freeman said a perimeter fence was erected after people trespassed, rode around the area, including through a specially built yarning circle, and caused erosion with the motorbikes.
"It's disrespectful," she said.
"...We've now alerted police because we've had enough."
Neighbours have also raised their concerns with police.
The Land Council intends to install CCTV and enlist more security checks around the block.
Inspector Hinton said people had reported the use of unregistered bikes on the land off Knox Street, as well as the Ridge and Carr Street areas.
"It can be costly (in terms of penalties) but there is also the safety aspect in riding without a helmet," he said.
Offences carry the following fines:
Additionally, police have the power to seize unregistered motorcycles and apply to the Local Court for the motorcycles to be forfeited under section 79 of the Road Transport Act 2013.
"A bit of fun could lead to a costly day, and worse still, injury or death if you crash," Inspector Hinton said.
Police are ask the public to report illegal motorcycle activity when it is occurring. Anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage can drop it into Goulburn Police Station.
