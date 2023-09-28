Eight lives were lost on NSW roads during the 2022 October long weekend, and motorists are being advised to travel carefully during this long weekend.
Operation Labour Day weekend will begin at 12.01am on September 29 and end at 11.59pm on October 2.
"Eight deaths is eight too many, and I'm appealing to everyone to drive carefully on NSW roads this long weekend," said Sally Webb, deputy secretary of safety, environment and regulation at Transport for NSW.
"If you are driving this public holiday weekend, even if it's a short trip, please use common sense - give yourself plenty of travel time, buckle up or wear your helmet, stay under the speed limit, put the phone away and never ever drive if you've been drinking or are affected by drugs."
Double demerits will be in place during this period, where police will target drink driving, speeding, fatigue and other driving offences.
"Even one life lost on our roads is one too many - I want all road users to enjoy this long weekend with their families and friends, but I want them to do so safely," said Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden.
"This means be smart and don't put yourself and anyone else on the road in harm's way by disregarding road rules.
"Those selfish drivers who choose to place others at risk won't be tolerated."
People can download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com, call132 701, or using the TfNSW journey planning tool myjourneynsw.info to plan their trips/
People are urged to report motorists engaged in dangerous driving to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
