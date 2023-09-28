Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Double demerits to begin for this long weekend

By Staff Reporters
September 29 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eight lives were lost on NSW roads during the 2022 October long weekend, and motorists are being advised to travel carefully during this long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.