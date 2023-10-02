The Lilac parade never disappoints and this year was no different.
Plenty of people flocked to the main street on Sunday, October 1 to witness the annual Goulburn Lilac City Festival parade and waved eagerly at those who took part.
Among the participants of the street parade were students from the Hume Conservatorium, Goulburn SES Unit volunteers, members of the Goulburn Physie Club and Multicultural Centre, Goulburn Show committee members, and more.
Some 40 floats took part.
The spectacle along the main street wasn't the only feature on day two of the festival.
The Lilac Markets and carnival rides resumed, there was a Lilac mixed golf event, a Physie Club demonstration, and street and circus performers.
