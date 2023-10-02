Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Goulburn Lilac City Festival street parade held on Auburn Street

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated October 2 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Lilac parade never disappoints and this year was no different.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.