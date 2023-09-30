Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Governor General opens Goulburn's 72nd Lilac City Festival

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
September 30 2023 - 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Susan Pinsutti danced like no one was watching, Linda Hurley regaled the crowd with a Lilac song, and her husband, the nation's Governor General talked up community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.