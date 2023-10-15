Connor Bill has finished on the wrong end of a thrilling grand final.
The centre back's O'Connor Knights drew 1-1 with Canberra Croatia after normal time and extra time before going down 6-5 on penalties in Capital Football's National Premier League (NPL) Men's First Division final at Deakin Stadium on Saturday, September 23.
Speaking after the final, the Goulburn defender said his side did the job well in the back.
"Canberra Croatia scored 38 goals in their last eight matches, so to keep them to one goal was a good defensive effort," Bill said.
Despite the loss, the 22-year-old had an incredible season, finishing top of the ladder after the home and away season, conceding the least goals in the competition and achieving a personal accolade.
"This was my first season, so being named in the team of the year was a huge milestone in my career," Bill said.
The Liverpool and Sydney FC supporter played in the Southern Tablelands Football Association when he was 10 and then moved onto the Southern Branch Skills Acquisition Program team in Nowra before settling in Canberra.
Bill, who idolises Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and watches a lot of football on television, especially the English Premier League, said he started playing the sport because his parents made him.
"As a kid, my parents made me play the sport just like my older brother," he said.
"I grew a connection with it and wanted to pursue it further."
Although playing football wasn't a personal choice at the beginning, Bill said he was so glad he did.
"My favourite thing about soccer is the people I meet, the friends I make and the passion among those who play it," he said.
After a very successful stint in the NPL, Connor Bill is now looking to take the next step in his career.
"I'm still young, so I want to see how far I can go," he said.
"From here, I want to go either interstate or overseas and I'll be looking into it during the off season."
