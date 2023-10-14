People in Goulburn are out across three different venues to vote on the referendum on October 14.
They, and the rest of Australia are voting on whether the Constitution will be altered to recognise First Nations people, through the establishment of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
Head to this link to get live updates on the Voice throughout the day.
The Goulburn Post visited the voting centres at Goulburn West Public School (GWPS), Mulwaree High School (MHS) and St Joseph's Primary School on the day.
Standing at the gate of all venues were The Voice campaigners who made last ditched attempts to encourage voters to sway their side.
Yes campaigners Paul Palmer and Tess, who were outside GWPS, said voting Yes was "a way to keep Australia great" while Cara Robinson and Krissa O'Neil, who stood at the entrance of MHS believed that "Aboriginal people deserved the change in the constitution".
The mother and son duo of Harry and Sue Pearson, who also stood outside MHS, encouraged people to vote no because they felt it would "enshrine racism into constitution".
GWPS was the only venue that held a sausage sizzle and sold sweets. Funds raised went to the school's P and C committee.
MHS seemed to be the quietest of the three venues and an election worker said a moderate number of people turned up throughout the day.
Voting finishes at 6pm.
