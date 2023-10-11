The Steampunk Victoriana Fair is gearing up for another year of history filled fun.
This year will see new additions including a real life mermaid and her own tank to entertain attendees.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council Museums Officer Julianne Salway said that she is excited to see the community come out for another weekend of Steampunk Vicoriana themed fun.
"We are going to have more than 20 market stalls that all keep with the theme which will be great to see," Ms Salway said.
"We're going to have so much going on from the time we start on Saturday morning until we wrap up on Sunday afternoon."
The weekend will be consisting of plenty opportunities to buy food and other goodies as well as tours of the Historic Water Works itself.
Saturday at noon there will be a costume contest where people are encouraged to dress up in Steampunk themed attire and strut their stuff.
Sunday there will be a pet parade which gives your fury friends the opportunity to do the same.
If you're feeling creative, arts and craft facilities will be available as well as free face painting.
A Lieder Youth Theatre Show at Belmore Park will also be enchanting attendees on Sunday.
Mini trackless train rides and teapot racing will also be running all weekend for those feeling more energetic.
Ms Salway said the Steampunk community is excited to see more people show up to the event again.
"We can't wait to see our loyal supporters and welcome new ones," Ms Salway said.
A Victorian Military reenactment group will be a main source of entertainment as well as plenty of live music and dancing.
Of course, the historic steam engines will be running with plenty of experts ready to share their knowledge on the machines.
This year's event will be the 9th year running.
In terms of getting to the event, there will be a shuttle bus running to and from the event all weekend from the Goulburn Council building on Bourke Street, otherwise walking is suggested.
There are still plenty of tickets available through the Steampunk Victoriana Fair website but can also be purchased on the day at the gates.
