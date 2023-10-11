Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Steampunk starts up for another year of historical fun

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
October 11 2023 - 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn will once again host the retro-futuristic Steampunk Victoriana Fair. Image supplied.
Goulburn will once again host the retro-futuristic Steampunk Victoriana Fair. Image supplied.

The Steampunk Victoriana Fair is gearing up for another year of history filled fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.