Registered nurse and paramedic Annalise Denney has been named the region's 2023 Volunteer of the Year.
Volunteering her expertise as a registered nurse and paramedic, Ms Denney has spent her time providing training and professional skills development in first aid and what to do in medical emergencies.
The recognition is part of the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards, one of the largest celebrations of volunteering across the country.
The awards are run by The Centre for Volunteering to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of volunteers working across all sections of communities throughout the state.
The Southern Inland region award winners for individual and team categories were also announced on Tuesday, October 4 at a special ceremony in Goulburn.
2023 NSW Volunteer of the Year Award recipients for the Southern Inland region are:
Young Volunteer of the Year - Annalise Denney from Goulburn
As a registered nurse and paramedic, Annalise Denney dedicates her time to both St John Ambulance Queanbeyan Division and Goulburn Division providing medical emergency training and mentoring to members.
She has recently completed the requirements to join the Bicycle Emergency Response Team which responds to medical emergencies at very large community events.
Adult Volunteer of the Year - Catherine Culley from Crookwell
Catherine Culley isn't just leading Crookwell Pony Club to new heights; she's a cornerstone of her community.
During the recent horrific bushfires that impacted Golspie to Taralga Catherine, Catherine volunteered endless hours of euthanasia for animals affected by the fire.
Despite being a busy vet and mother of three, she also gives her time to Crookwell Pups Rugby and St Mary's Primary School Crookwell at carnivals and events.
Senior Volunteer of the Year - Barbara Foster from Yass
Barbara Foster leads a small band of volunteers at Cooma Cottage, a property of the NSW National Trust. Visitors include schoolchildren, historians and film crews, and the volunteers play host to family reunions and weddings.
Barbara's extensive role also involves organising major events like the recent 150th anniversary of Hamilton Hume. She leads regular property maintenance programs for the house and garden to safeguard the historical significance of the property.
Volunteer Team of the Year - Sleepbus Queanbeyan Volunteers
The Queanbeyan Sleepbus volunteer team turns up to provide safe sleep, whatever the weather or occasion, providing overnight accommodation for homeless people.
Each small sleeping pod comes with a mattress, pillows, sheets, blankets, a lockable door, a USB charger, and a television with a special channel showing services in the area for pathways out of homelessness.
The Queanbeyan Sleepbus volunteer team's duties include bus driving, caretaker, guest onboarding service and housekeeping. Since 2021, they have helped 1,163 people, ranging in age from 40 years to 70 years old, with the opportunity for safe sleep.
The Centre for Volunteering CEO Gemma Rygate said that the work of volunteers made a huge difference in the community.
"Volunteers from across the state's Southern Inland region give their time and energy to help make their local community a better place. They help build healthy and well-connected communities across the region," Ms Rygate said.
"Their tireless work helps support people across health, education, sporting, and community sectors. Our awards recognise their work and give us the chance to say thank you."
The awards are supported by principal partners the NSW Department of Communities and Justice and ClubsNSW, which represents the state's 1,100 not-for-profit clubs.
NSW Minister with responsibility for volunteering Jodie Harrison expressed her pride in the devotion to the community volunteers provide.
"I am immensely proud of the dedication and commitment to community that we see each year from volunteers across the state," Ms Harrison said.
"The NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards shine a light on these selfless efforts. Congratulations to today's award recipients."
ClubsNSW CEO Rebecca Riant congratulated the recipients on their hard work.
"ClubsNSW proudly supports the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards, and we congratulate each one of the award winners and nominees for their dedication to their communities," Ms Riant said.
"With more than 30,000 selfless individuals volunteering their time in clubs across NSW, we understand the incredible lengths that volunteers go to support and strengthen their local communities.
"The volunteers honoured by these awards truly deserve the recognition they receive and continue to be an inspiration to us all," Ms Riant said.
