The Centre for Volunteering acknowledges the work of volunteers at NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards in Goulburn

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 5 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:55am
Recipients of awards gathered at Goulburn Soilders Club to celebrate their achievements. Image supplied.
Registered nurse and paramedic Annalise Denney has been named the region's 2023 Volunteer of the Year.

