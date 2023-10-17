Crookwell Day Branch were awarded the prestigious Alison O'Brien Community Service Award for supporting many community groups and activities over the past 12 months.
The award ceremony took place on Saturday, October 14 at Taralga Memorial Hall.
ALSO READ:
The award was presented at the Southern Tablelands Group of the Country Women's Association of New South Wales (NSW) 98th Annual Conference.
The Conference was opened by guest speaker Ms Sonia Roberts, Honorary Editor of the "The Country Woman" the official publication of the Country Women's Association of NSW.
The Annual General Meeting was also held with the current executive of President Karen Pavey, Secretary Jude Nettleingham and Treasurer Yvonne Quintrell being re-elected.
Ms Pavey said that the group continues to strive to assist the community.
"We reach that aim in various ways including lobbying for change, helping the local community, creating a network of support and meeting together in towns and cities," Ms Pavey said.
The new executive will hold its first meeting on Saturday, December 2.
The Country Women's Association of NSW is the largest womens organisation in Australia and aims to improve conditions for country women and children.
The Southern Tablelands Group has branches in Braidwood, Bungendore, Collector, Crookwell, Goulburn, Majors Creek, Marulan, Queanbeyan, Tarago, Taralga and Yass.
The group currently has more than 350 members.
Women can join a local branch and have a voice in the nations affairs, socialise with others and assist the community by contacting the Southern Tablelands Group Secretary Jude Nettleingham by emailing stgroup.secretary@gmail.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.