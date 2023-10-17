Goulburn Post
Country Women's Association awards Crookwell branch with community service award

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 17 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:30pm
CWA President Karen Pavey. Image supplied.
Crookwell Day Branch were awarded the prestigious Alison O'Brien Community Service Award for supporting many community groups and activities over the past 12 months.

