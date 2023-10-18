Goulburn Post
Goulburn Chamber of Commerce awards Goulburn business for their dedication to the community

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated October 18 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 1:04pm
Michelle Renee Personal Home Care owners Michelle Beard and Dean Seeley. Image supplied.
Michelle Renee Personal Home Care owners Michelle Beard and Dean Seeley. Image supplied.

The winners of the 2023 Far Coast Business Awards have been announced.

