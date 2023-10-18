The winners of the 2023 Far Coast Business Awards have been announced.
The awards aim to recognise the efforts of the businesses who dedicate their time to providing a positive environment for their employees while serving the community.
Paula Martin from Business NSW said that the awards give the community the opportunity to recognise the efforts of the businesses.
"We wish you the very best of luck as you move forward to compete in the state awards," Ms Martin said.
"Your success is a testament to your excellence and commitment to your craft, and we're excited to see how far you'll go."
The recipient of Employer of Choice for 21 employees and over was awarded to Michelle Renee Personal Home Care.
The award recognises a business that has implemented strategies and initiatives to create a stimulating and supportive workplace environment.
Entrants are required to demonstrate their achievements over the past 12 months across the key areas of employee recruitment, engagement and retention.
Category criteria are based on initiatives that have had a positive impact on both employees and the business.
Michelle Renee Personal Home Care Managing Director Dean Seeley said that receiving the news was a thrill for the team.
"It was a great surprise to be told we had got it, it's definitely provided a bit of a boost for everyone to keep up the work we do," Mr Seeley said.
Other recipients of the awards included R J Sidney Craig Funeral Directors who received the award for Excellence in small business.
The award recognises a business that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the specific strategies implemented to achieve business success and/or resilience.
Entrants are required to demonstrate their achievements over the past 12 months across the key area of business excellence. This category is open to businesses with five to 20 employees at the time of entry, who have been trading for a period of over 24 months.
The Excellence in Innovation award went to Agent 2.0 Real Estate.
The Excellence in Innovation Award recognises a business that has implemented innovative solutions for new and existing needs through the introduction or improvement of a product, technology, or application that impacts the wider community.
Entrants are required to demonstrate their achievements over the past 12 months across the key area of innovation.
