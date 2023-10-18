Natural disaster restoration works will soon commence on Mountain Ash Road.
The work will involve maintenance tasks such as cleaning culverts and drains, repairing scour, and restoring shoulders.
Works are scheduled to take place from Monday, October 30 between the hours of 7am to 5pm on weekdays only, and are expected to take five weeks to complete, weather dependant.
Please be advised that there will be an increase in construction traffic during this time, with traffic control measures in place.
Council appreciates this can be temporarily inconvenient for residents and appreciates your understanding during these works.
For further information please email: council@goulburn.nsw.gov.au with the subject "Roadside Erosion Repairs and Mitigation Works on Mountain Ash Road" or call 4823 4444 and ask to speak to the Project Manager.
