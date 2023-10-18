Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gunning mother-daughter duo open store 'Bandicute' on Yass Street

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 18 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mother and daughter Ellen and Jess throw open their doors to the public as they launch their new store. Image supplied.
Mother and daughter Ellen and Jess throw open their doors to the public as they launch their new store. Image supplied.

A brand new handcrafted goods shop is opening in Gunning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.