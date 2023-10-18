A brand new handcrafted goods shop is opening in Gunning.
Dynamic mother-daughter duo Ellen and Jess are thrilled to announce the grand opening of their first brick-and-mortar store, Bandicute, nestled on Yass Street in Gunning, NSW.
This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in their entrepreneurial journey, allowing them to share their exquisite creations and heartfelt passion with their beloved local community.
For years, Ellen and Jess have poured their hearts into curating a stunning range of handcrafted items, each one telling a unique story.
Their dream of a physical storefront has finally become a reality, thanks to the unwavering support of their loyal customers and the enthusiastic embrace of their beautiful town, Gunning.
The opening of their store promises an exciting experience for visitors, filled with vibrant displays of artistry, creativity, and love.
Guests can look forward to an enchanting shopping environment where they can explore a diverse collection of handmade products, from personalised ornaments and name plaques to thoughtful gifts and keepsakes.
"We've always cherished the idea of having a physical space where we can interact with our community face-to-face," Ellen said.
"Our store represents not only our dedication to craftsmanship but also our deep connection to the local community that has supported us from the beginning."
Ellen's daughter Jess and business partner said that the store is an opportunity to show off their hard work.
"This is an incredible journey for us. We can't wait to welcome everyone into our store and share the magic of our creations," Jess said.
The boutique showcases their handcrafted and personalised items, each crafted with love and attention to detail.
The store will also stock a curated range of fabulous art and craft supplies, books and gifts from other Australian small business women.
As a family-run business, Bandicute is deeply committed to fostering community connections and sharing their passion for crafting unique treasures.
The store will open its doors for the first time on Saturday, October 21 from 9am to 2pm, and it will be a day filled with excitement, including free gifts for those who shop, and a chance to meet Ellen and Jess in person.
For more information about Bandicute, further information about the business can be found through the Bandicute website.
