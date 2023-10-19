Goulburn Post
Australian Country Hockey Championships gear up for event at Goulburn Regional Hockey Centre

By Staff Reporters
October 19 2023 - 3:15pm
Hockey Championships confirmed for Goulburn. Image supplied.
Hockey Australia, in conjunction with the Goulburn Mulwaree Council, is delighted to announce next year's Australian Country Hockey Championships will be held at the Goulburn Regional Hockey Centre.

