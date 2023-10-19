Hockey Australia, in conjunction with the Goulburn Mulwaree Council, is delighted to announce next year's Australian Country Hockey Championships will be held at the Goulburn Regional Hockey Centre.
The regional New South Wales City will welcome the best hockey players from non-metropolitan associations for the 8- day long event that will run from Saturday, August 3 until Saturday, August 10.
ALSO READ:
Redevelopments have recently been completed at the Goulburn Regional Hockey Centre and the Goulburn District Hockey Association looks forward to holding the tournament.
"To have Goulburn secured as the location for next year's national Country Championships is a terrific outcome," said Hockey Australia Chief Events Officer Simon Butterly.
"The region boasts a first-class hockey facility and the Goulburn Mulwaree Council and Goulburn District Hockey Association have expressed their strong desire and commitment to hosting this event, so it is exciting for everyone involved to have the venue confirmed."
"We thank the local Council and hockey association for all the work they have done to host what will be a successful and enjoyable event."
Goulburn Mulwaree Council Mayor Peter Walker said that the championships will bring great opportunities to Goulburn.
"It is with great pleasure that we welcome the Hockey Australia Championships to Goulburn. Hosting this event brings not just an air of excitement, but a significant economic benefit to our region, and assists us in showcasing Goulburn as a premier sporting destination," Mr Walker said.
"We are immensely proud to be a part of this event."
The Hockey Australia Country Championships is an annual open age tournament featuring the best male and female players from regional hockey associations representing their home state/territory. Uniquely, the event also features women's and men's teams from the Australian Defence Force.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.