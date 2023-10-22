Table Tennis Goulburn is thrilled to announce that the 2023 Southern Country Teams Championship (SCTC) is back. Come along and be part of the 2022 SCTC, formerly known as the NSW Country Championships-Southern Division, held at the John Lees Table Tennis Centre, Goulburn. Teams from associations all over Southern NSW and ACT compete over the two day weekend in a round robin, multi divisional tournament with semi- finals and finals being played late on Sunday afternoon. Players with a ranking 1000 are eligible for Division 1 whilst Division 2 players should have a ranking of 1000. As the table tennis calendar is relatively empty during the January month they hope to attract many top grade players who will use this event to kick start their competitive year. Spectators are very welcome so come along and watch some exciting table tennis matches. Entries will be available from September onwards. The tournament will be taking place across two days from Saturday, October 28 at John Lees Table Tennis Centre, Sports Way Goulburn. Email tabletennisgoulburn@yahoo.com. Phone 0408 467 862.
The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening clinic provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer. The company is bringing their bright pink van to Goulburn to provide free mamograms for women of all ages. The van will be parked at 47 Braidwood Road from Monday, August 28 until November 24. Bookings are essential. Phone 13 20 50.
ALSO READ:
The October 2023 Gallery on Track Exhibition is by local artist Bill Dorman. "Steeling Away" is a whimsical exploration of metal, heat and hammers. Dorman uses over five decades of artistic practice to create a distinctive and offbeat world, where walking boats and islands with long legs are filled with fungi figures. The exhibition will open on Sunday, October 1 from 10am at 5 Blackshaw Road. Phone 4822 7889. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com.
Come see the works of photographer Prue Hazelgrove and her love of capturing people for who they are. She is using the exhibition to celebrate the beauty and joy of her queer siblings whilst also acknowledging the grief and everything else that comes with the process of finding yourself, courtesy of the society that we live in. The exhibition will be taking place at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from Saturday, October 7 between 9am and 5pm. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Kerry McInnis has more than 40 years experience in the field of art, particularly landscapes and portraits. She is fascinated with environmental transformation as arid creek beds become eroded floodways in an ever changing discussion between water and earth and is bringing her latest creations to Goulburn Regional Art Gallery to showcase. The exhibition will be taking place from Saturday, October 7 from 9am at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4494. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Tarago Classic Bike and Car Show is holding their first annual show. Enjoy a day admiring the cars and motorbikes on display, and treat yourself to the various food and beverages stalls. There will also be raffle prize and trophies on offer on the day. The show will be taking place at 2124 Braidwood Road Tarago NSW 2580 on Sunday, October 29. Email taragotruffles@gmail.com. Phone 0492 422 270.
Artist Lisa Sammut explores the ways cosmic forms and forces mirror the elusive dynamics, relations and dimensions of our social worlds in her latest exhibition. Working in sculpture, video and installation, Sammut's practice oscillates between notions of cosmic perspective, belonging, connection and time. Privileging the poetic, intuitive and experiential, her immersive installations use a wide range of media to alter perceptions and question human-centric thinking. The exhibition will be taking place at 184 Bourke Street from Friday, October 6 from 6pm. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Under the star-illuminated skies of the Torres Strait, a green turtle navigates her way back to the beach where she was born. The season has started, the turtles are returning to nest, and soon the island will welcome a new generation of hatchlings-amongst them, the small turtle friend, Migi!In Bangarra's first dedicated work for children, join the heroine Migi as she undertakes a journey of discovery and survival. A contemporary saltwater Lagaw Kazil (Island Children) story inspired by the totemic system of the green turtle, Waru - journey of the small turtle is an interactive and immersive introduction to Torres Strait Islander culture and dance for 3-7 year-olds. Created by Stephen Page, together with Hunter Page-Lochard and Bangarra alumni Dancers and Choreographers Sani Townson and Elma Kris, Waru provides teachers, parents and care-givers with a unique opportunity to open up conversations about climate change, caring for the environment and the traditional cultural values of respect and reciprocity. The play will be running across three sessions at 163 Auburn Street from Tuesday, October 24. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and cafe facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, October 27 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465. Email Goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
Hockey has been played in New South Wales since the early 1900's.The NSW Men's and Women's Hockey Associations were formed in 1908, followed by the NSW Junior Hockey Association in 1960. These Associations eventually merged in 2004, forming a single administrative entity, known as Hockey NSW. Today, Hockey NSW comprises 27 Associations and approximately 30,000 registered hockey players in regional and metropolitan NSW. The player base represents men, women, boys and girls ranging from five years of age in introductory programs to players aged over sixty five in Masters Programs.Hockey NSW is even prouder of the fact that hockey can be considered the only true family game.Competitors will be travelling from Nepean, Parkes, Illawarra, South Coast, Sydney, Dubbo, Grafton, Bathurst, Port Macquarie, Newcastle as well as local Goulburn teams. The State Championships will be held across two days at 47, Braidwood Road on from Friday, October 27. Email nathan.w@hockeynsw.com.au. Phone 9764 1911.
The Ultimate Luke Combs Tribute Show is coming to the Astor. The idea for the show all stemmed from not being able to get tickets to any concert on Luke Combs' 2023 Australian TourRoss Webb and his band, "The Rusted Track" are all massive fans of Luke Combs' music and were already covering some of his classic tunes in their show well before Ross came up with the idea of a tribute show.Whilst the show is in its infancy, it has sold out shows across Southern NSW already this year and is now touring the show across NSW and then Australia wide. Ross and the band cover the hits from Luke's first hit "Hurricane", through to "Kinda Love We Make" and others from his latest album.The show will give everyone the chance to experience a full show of Luke Combs' smash hits. Remember Beer Never Broke Your Heart and you can never have 1 2 Many. The event will be taking place on Friday, October 27 at 93 Auburn Street from 7.30pm. Email sarah@pubfunds.com.au. Phone 4821 1155.
CWA is raising funds to provide an ultrasound machine and computer for the Maternity Unit at Goulburn Base Hospital. Currently, staff must borrow a unit from Emergency downstairs. CWA wants mothers and their children to have immediate services, and nurses to have less stress, so we have raised most of the funds necessary to provide this equipment. Please help us raise the rest by joining in at this fun event on Saturday 28th October.Buy your ticket today at Quantum Now, 105 Auburn Street, for just $50. Why not get your friends or work colleagues together and make up a table! Silent Auction, raffle prizes and door prizes. Enjoy wonderful CWA-cooked high tea delicacies in GPAC's lobby the 'Meeting Place' with relaxing music for a fun afternoon. Your hosts, Goulburn Evening Branch of CWA of NSW, look forward to welcoming you to this special event. The fundraiser will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street on Saturday, October 28. Email geb.secretary@hotmail.com. Phone 0406 347 351.
Get ready for a night of lights, laughter, and love as we celebrate the Festival of Lights right here in Goulburn. Supported by Goulburn Multicultural Centre. The event will include dinner, dancing and plenty of live music. Booking is required to secure your spot at this magical evening (limited seats). Don't miss out on the chance to create beautiful memories with friends and family. Come together to celebrate the spirit of Diwali and light up our lives with joy and togetherness. The event will be taking place on Saturday, October 28 at 160 Bourke Street, Goulburn from 3pm. Email Indiancommunitygoulburn@gmail.com. Phone 0434 036 423.
Stroll around the orchards and food gardens, meet the chickens and ducks, see a wide range of growing systems including our off grid aquaponics and undercover gardens. Get a bunch of inspiring ideas and helpful information about growing your own food. Afternoon tea of farm produce included. Range of farm produce and products available for sale on the day. The tours will be held at 122 Blakes Boulevard , Bungonia on Saturday, October 28 from 2pm. Email info@analternativelife.org. Phone 4844 7174.
Goulburn Rodeo Club Inc. in conjunction with Bucking Bulls Australia present GOULBURN BULLARAMA. General Admission tickets to the showground are only $20 for Adults, $10 for Seniors & Kids (7-16) with family tickets (2 Adults and up to 3 kids) only $50 and all kids under 7 free. The event will be taking place at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn on Saturday, October 28 from 4.30pm. Email buckingbullsaustralia@outlook.com.au. Phone 0429 124 498.
A collection of classic cars are displayed at the Goulburn Courthouse on the last Sunday of every month. Bring the whole family and enjoy classic cars, play in the park, and support local cafes and businesses. The event is held rain, hail or shine at the Goulburn Courthouse on Monatgue Street, Goulburn on Sunday, October 29 from 10am to 11.30am. Email missveedub@hotmail.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.