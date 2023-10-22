Goulburn Post
Listen to country music and support a cause this week in Goulburn

By Jacqueline Lyons
October 23 2023 - 9:00am
Come and enjoy some table tennis this week. Image by Pexels.
Goulburn Invitational - Southern Country Teams Championships (SCTC) Table Tennis Tournament

Watch and play table tennis

Table Tennis Goulburn is thrilled to announce that the 2023 Southern Country Teams Championship (SCTC) is back. Come along and be part of the 2022 SCTC, formerly known as the NSW Country Championships-Southern Division, held at the John Lees Table Tennis Centre, Goulburn. Teams from associations all over Southern NSW and ACT compete over the two day weekend in a round robin, multi divisional tournament with semi- finals and finals being played late on Sunday afternoon. Players with a ranking 1000 are eligible for Division 1 whilst Division 2 players should have a ranking of 1000. As the table tennis calendar is relatively empty during the January month they hope to attract many top grade players who will use this event to kick start their competitive year. Spectators are very welcome so come along and watch some exciting table tennis matches. Entries will be available from September onwards. The tournament will be taking place across two days from Saturday, October 28 at John Lees Table Tennis Centre, Sports Way Goulburn. Email tabletennisgoulburn@yahoo.com. Phone 0408 467 862.

Local News

