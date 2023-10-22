The Ultimate Luke Combs Tribute Show is coming to the Astor. The idea for the show all stemmed from not being able to get tickets to any concert on Luke Combs' 2023 Australian TourRoss Webb and his band, "The Rusted Track" are all massive fans of Luke Combs' music and were already covering some of his classic tunes in their show well before Ross came up with the idea of a tribute show.Whilst the show is in its infancy, it has sold out shows across Southern NSW already this year and is now touring the show across NSW and then Australia wide. Ross and the band cover the hits from Luke's first hit "Hurricane", through to "Kinda Love We Make" and others from his latest album.The show will give everyone the chance to experience a full show of Luke Combs' smash hits. Remember Beer Never Broke Your Heart and you can never have 1 2 Many. The event will be taking place on Friday, October 27 at 93 Auburn Street from 7.30pm. Email sarah@pubfunds.com.au. Phone 4821 1155.