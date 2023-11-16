There has been a busy start to the Goulburn Workers Smallbore Rifle Club competition season, with members travelling far and wide to compete.
The most recent competitions and results were fantastic for the club.
Seven members headed to the Sydney International Shooting Centre at Cecil Hills at the end of September for the NSW State Championships.
This competition had 60 scoring shots shot on electronic targets, with the best possible score being 654.
In the Benchrest competition, we had six members shooting and two in the Prone discipline.
50m benchrest (A Grade)
50m prone (A Grade)
Champion of Champions
This competition was all the 2022 NSW club champions.
Rob Eager was the 2022 benchrest club champion and David Wright was the prone club champion.
Eager came second in the benchrest while Wright came second in the prone.
Teams Event
This competition was scored where there were a minimum of three members form each club, with their scores combined.
Goulburn won with the team consisting of Eager, Charlie and Gaul.
Wright, Kylie and Charlie travelled to Albury for their 70th Anniversary Invitational shoot on October 14 and 15.
Saturday was a 50-shot match shot.
In the 50m benchrest, Charlie was sixth out of 29 and came second in the juniors while Kylie was 14th overall.
In the 50m prone, Wright was fourth out of 10 overall.
Sunday was a 40-shot match and the same three shooters did well.
Both the Saturday and Sunday scores were combined for an aggregate score, giving an overall placement over the weekend.
Charlie placed fourth overall and second in the juniors, Kylie placed 14th overall and Wright placed third overall.
