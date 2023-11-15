Goulburn Post
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Rapid Relief Team Goulburn helps out Convoy for Kids as part of annual fundraiser

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 15 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:58pm
The Rapid Relief Team (RRT) charity helped feed big crowds after a record 270 trucks took part in the Goulburn Convoy for Kids.

