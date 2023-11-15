The Rapid Relief Team (RRT) charity helped feed big crowds after a record 270 trucks took part in the Goulburn Convoy for Kids.
After the convoy completed the 5km journey from the Goulburn Gateway Service Station to Goulburn Showground, RRT sold hearty sausage burgers to raise money for the event, which supports local children with cancer, terminal illness and permanent disabilities.
RRT Director Mick Dunn said the charity was delighted to raise $3,800 to donate back to the Convoy for Kids.
"This is the eighth year we have supported the Goulburn Convoy for Kids and we think it's great that we've been able to get behind such a great cause," Mr Dunn said.
"Just like RRT, the Convoy for Kids is a charity run by local volunteers who donate the funds they raise directly back to their community.
"And the best part is seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids as the convoy pulls in and the carnival begins," Mr Dunn said.
RRT sold 900 meals prepared by 20 volunteers.
The carnival featured rides and amusements with entertainment provided by Bingo and Bluey, as well as local artists Jamie Agius and The Corby's pumping out the live music.
The Rapid Relief Team is the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.
The organisation was established in 2013 and has more than 14,500 volunteers around the world.
