Newsextra Goulburn looks for the lucky winner to claim $100,000 dollars from Lotto

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 15 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 4:35pm
Anyone who has purchased a lotto ticket from Nextra in Goulburn Center is being urged to come forward to claim their prize. Image supplied.
A Goulburn visitor or resident won $100,000 in a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw but may be completely unaware of their newfound fortune.

