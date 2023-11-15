A Goulburn visitor or resident won $100,000 in a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw but may be completely unaware of their newfound fortune.
The mysterious ticketholder won the 1st Prize winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10809, drawn Monday 13 November.
The winning entry is unregistered, which means officials from The Lott have no way of contacting the winner to break the exciting news and must wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.
The winning entry was purchased at Newsextra Goulburn, Shop 6 Marketplace, 12-20 Verner St, Goulburn.
Newsextra Goulburn owner Peter Watt said he and the team couldn't be happier to hear his outlet had sold another prize-winning ticket.
"It's wonderful. It was just two months ago that we sold an Instant Scratch-Its ticket with a top prize of $150,000!" Mr Watt said.
"A lot of our regular customers come in once a week to put on their tickets and check the previous weeks so hopefully whoever it is comes in soon.
"We've started to decorate the store with balloons and posters and of course, we've been telling all our customers to check their tickets."
Mr Watt said that he hopes the ticket will make a massive impact on the recipients life.
The Lott spokesperson Khat McIntyre said she looked forward to uniting the region's 1st Prizewinner with their Lucky Lotteries loot.
"It's likely our winner is going about their day as normal with no idea they've won a life-enhancingprize," Ms McIntyre said.
"We're urging all players who purchased a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot ticket from Newsextra Goulburn to check their tickets as soon as possible."
Ms McIntyre said that the timing could not be more perfect for the winner.
"Make sure to check your wallet, handbag, fridge door or car glovebox because the winner could be you and you could be planning what to do with yourprize too," Ms McIntyre said.
"If you discover you are holding the winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin theprocess of claiming your prize."
In the last financial year, 218 Lucky Lotteries 1st Prize and Jackpot winning entries across Australia won more than $79.20 million.
Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot are raffle-style games, which means there is a set number of tickets in each draw.
As each ticket number is unique there is no sharing of prizes. Each game has two draws - one that determines the winning numbers and one that determines the jackpot number.
If the jackpot number matches one of the winning numbers, then the Jackpot Prize is won. If the jackpot number does not match one of the winning numbers, the Jackpot Prize will climb for the next draw.
Tickets can be purchased at any licenced lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via The Lott mobile app.
In the last financial year, more than 137.7 million wins took home more than $4 billion in prize money from their favourite games at The Lott, including Saturday Lotto, Monday & Wednesday Lotto, Powerball, Oz Lotto, Set for Life, Lucky Lotteries, Keno (SA), Super 66, Lotto Strike and Instant Scratch-Its.
