Over 32 years, Toni Mitchell squirrelled away articles and other historical items related to the Goulburn Soldiers' Club's history.
"I thought they'd be useful one day if there was ever to be another history book but it never crossed my mind that I'd be compiling it,"she said.
The Club's CEO of the past 32 years has just released the work, Celebrating 101 Years - Book Two 1989-2022. It was originally planned to be released in 2021 but COVID-19 interrupted plans. A private launch was held with board members on Sunday, October 22.
It follows and briefly incorporates an earlier book, The History of Goulburn and District Soldiers Club 1921-1988. Ms Mitchell described the recent tome as "a lot of work but a labour of love."
She said the club had come a long way from a room at the top of the stairs to the modern facilities of today.
It started in the former Protestant hall near the Market Street Bull and Woodward arch and was strictly for ex-servicemen. Later, this rule was relaxed, and in 1988/89 women were finally accepted as members.
"You wouldn't believe today that things like that happened," Ms Mitchell said.
The book chronicles the club's growth and transformation under a 10-year development plan approved in 1989 and the accompanying increase to 9000 members. The old RSL building in Market Street was demolished in 1990 and a new Club constructed as part of a $6 million redevelopment. At the same time, an amalgamation with the Goulburn Bowling Club in Fenwick Crescent occurred, allowing refurbishments to the latter's clubhouse as well.
The extensions officially opened in January, 1991, with then Gilmore MP John Sharp and Mayor Tony Lamarra among the official guests. Geoff Harvey and his dance band entertained the crowd.
In 1995, another major $500,000 renovation started on a coffee shop, smoke-free lounge, children's play area and a soup, salad and pasta bar in the bistro. More changes to meeting rooms, the poker machine area and members lounge followed, leading then president, Clarrie Betts to declare it as "one of the best clubs in country NSW."
Another extensive round of renovations occurred in 2017/18. The auditorium was permanently closed and a new bistro and lounge incorporated.
Ms Mitchell said Goulburn's changing demographics and population growth necessitated the change and it was time for "a wow factor."
"We had a lot of entertainment there over the years and employed about 800 staff in the past 32 years," Ms Mitchell said.
"We've come a long way but I think the one thing that stands out is that we've certainly been a gathering place for the community. Without their support we wouldn't be where we are today."
By the same token, Ms Mitchell said the club had donated heavily to the community throughout that time. In 2022, these totalled $273,161.
Its leadership has also remained "stable;" Garry Easterby retired in 2000 after three decades working at the club. Ms Mitchell was then appointed general manager, later to become CEO. Clarrie Betts was president from 1997 to 2003, followed by a two-year stint by Mick Donnelly and Steve Swading from 2006 to 2012. Mr Donnelly was returned as president in 2013, a position he holds today.
Ms Mitchell said she had forged many friendships, both personal and professional over her 32 years.
"I love the club and still look forward to coming to work every day," she said.
She hoped the book would serve as a reminder of a shared history and a "source of inspiration for the future."
Copies are available for $45 from reception.
