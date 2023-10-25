The book chronicles the club's growth and transformation under a 10-year development plan approved in 1989 and the accompanying increase to 9000 members. The old RSL building in Market Street was demolished in 1990 and a new Club constructed as part of a $6 million redevelopment. At the same time, an amalgamation with the Goulburn Bowling Club in Fenwick Crescent occurred, allowing refurbishments to the latter's clubhouse as well.