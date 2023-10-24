CWA hosts high tea to help hospital

Country Women's Association are holding an event to raise money for the maternity unit at the Goulburn Base Hospital.
Currently, if staff members in the unit require an ultrasound machine and computer they must go to the emergency unit located downstairs.
CWA is aiming for mothers and their children to have immediate services and nurses to endure less stress that comes as a result of this inconvenience.
The group will be putting on a high tea cooked by the members.
Tickets are $50 and all proceeds will be going directly towards funding for the equipment.
The day will also be consisting of a silent auction, raffle prizes and lucky door prizes.
The event will be taking place on Saturday, October 28 at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn between 2 and 4pm.
Tickets can be purchased by emailing geb.secretary@hotmail.com or through the CWA Facebook page.
