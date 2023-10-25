I have clients who are legally aided who struggle to find enough money to put food on the table each week. These people are often more inclined to get on with life then to apply through the council's hardship policy for assistance so it's lazy for councillors to dismiss concerns about the impact the special rate variation will have on people by reference to such a policy because history shows a low take up rate of the policy compared to the portion of the population who fall within that lower end of the income category.