It has been 100 years since the iconic Vegemite spread hit the shelves.
The spread has been proudly made in Port Melbourne since 1923 and the novelty has not worn off in today's youth.
Students of St Peter and Paul Primary School said that they will take their dose where they can.
"I have six tablespoons on my toast every day," said year four student Mimi Pritchard.
"I have it on my sandwiches at school," said Georgia Batty.
Even the students that don't particularly warm to the taste said they can see why.
"I don't like it but I know it's everywhere," said Sebastian Martin.
"I like it on my Cruskits," said student Zachary Anderson.
"I eat it with a spoon," said Mimi.
"On bread with butter," said Bella Dale.
Even their American School Coordinator Greg Angus said that it was the first thing he tried when coming to Australia.
"Some butter and some Vegemite and you squeeze the biscuits together and see the little worms that pop out the top is just something else," Mr Angus said.
The collective response onto how long the group wants the spread to be around for, it's at least the next 1000 years.
Regardless of how you take it, these past 100 years have been filled with 'Happy Little Vegemites.'
