A sarcoma patient's life has been made a lot easier thanks to a 3x3 basketball tournament hosted by the Goulburn Bears.
The charity event for Goulburn's Blake Shorrock on October 21 proved to be a very successful one and Goulburn Basketball Association's Andrew Stewart said it went better than expected.
READ ALSO:
"We would have been happy with $10,000, but we ended up raising over $60,000," Stewart said.
"Blake will get about six treatments as a result."
Earlier this year, Shorrock told The Post how the disease and treatments for it affected him.
"I discovered I had a lung tumour in January of this year after being cleared of the tumour I had in my leg in May the year prior," he said.
"I went through six months of chemotherapy which didn't help me much and at one stage, I couldn't even get out of bed and struggled to walk to the end of the block.
"I'm now on immunotherapy."
Stewart thanked the community for all the donations and everyone in the community who turned up on the night and made it a huge success.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.