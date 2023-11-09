Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Goulburn businessman, Paul O'Rourke, urges rethink on rate increase

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
November 9 2023 - 6:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Goulburn businessman says he's yet to be convinced that a council rate rise is needed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.