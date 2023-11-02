The Goulburn Race Club will host its two biggest days of the racing calendar over the next fortnight and the party starts with Sunday's Goulburn Cup program.
The $200 000 Goulburn Cup on November 5 is the feature race on what promises to be a blue-ribbon day of racing in the Tablelands.
The club will then roll out the heels and champagne just under a week later with its popular Girls Day Out race day on Saturday.
Goulburn District Race Club CEO Robyn Fife said it was all systems go for the next fortnight, with plenty of opportunity for locals to get out to the track for live racing action and good times.
"Racing and spring go hand in hand and that's always been the Goulburn way," she said.
"Our Goulburn Cup program is always a strong one with the quality of horse and racing as good as you will find anywhere outside of metropolitan NSW."
Goulburn Cup Day will also see the unveiling of Goulburn District Race Club's new on track broadcast big screen.
The screen is a long-time goal turned reality for the club thanks to a key partnership with the Goulburn Soldiers Club.
Ms Fife said the timing could not be better.
"It's a welcome addition to the quality of on track facility that the club now offers patrons and having it up and running for our biggest days of racing is ideal," she said.
"The new big screen installation is a $250 000 project which could not have come about without majority support of Goulburn Soldiers Club who are a valued partner of our club."
General Manager of the Goulburn Soldiers Club Toni Mitchell believed it was a 'winning investment' for both organisations.
"Not only does it enhance the race day experience for avid spectators but, it also underscores our commitment to the vibrant Goulburn community," Mitchell said.
Ms Fife said that as well as the feature race, Sunday's program would honour a couple of legends of the turf who had a real impact on the racing industry locally.
"We have two separate races that will honour Graeme Spackman and Guy Walter respectively," she said.
"Both were trainers who raced horses at Goulburn to great effect.
"More importantly, they offered a genuine mentoring role to locals who are now having success as trainers in their own right including Tash Burleigh, Emma Longmire and Pat Murphy to name a few."
The Goulburn Cup race day also includes live entertainment, Fashions on the Field and plenty of food and drink options.
Gates open at midday with Race One beginning at 1.25pm.
For more information, including local trainers and horses involved, contact the Goulburn Race Club on 48222222 or robyn@goulburnraceclub.com.au.
