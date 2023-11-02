Goulburn Post
Goulburn Race Club to host the annual Goulburn Cup Race and Girls Day Out

By Goulburn Race Club
Updated November 2 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:28pm
The Goulburn Cup is just around the corner.
The Goulburn Race Club will host its two biggest days of the racing calendar over the next fortnight and the party starts with Sunday's Goulburn Cup program.

