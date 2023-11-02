Another childcare centre has been proposed for Goulburn, helping to plug what the industry has described as a shortage of places in the city.
Andapise Pty Ltd has lodged a development application for a 120-place childcare centre at 130 Deccan Street. The $2.23 million proposal, on the corner of Mount Street and opposite Goulburn High School, involves demolition of an existing 1950s brick-veneer house, excavation to accommodate basement parking for 24 cars and construction of a two-storey childcare centre, primarily fronting Deccan Street.
The company is also planning to build a two-level play outdoor area and a three-bay drop-off zone on Mount Street. A landscaping plan proposes to replace much of the existing vegetation on the property.
Figure 8 Design has designed the building. Goulburn architect, Tim Lee, who completed a heritage impact statement for the development, wrote that the curve-shaped structure would address the intersection. The curve will face the Deccan and Mount Street intersection and will be lower than the building's maximum 9.6 metre height.
He concluded that the house did not have "any intrinsic heritage value" but consideration should be given to its proximity to other historic buildings, including Goulburn High School and the adjacent Mount Street home, Beamish.
The childcare centre will be located in a busy area, which includes the high school, Goulburn Base Hospital, The Crescent School and Wollondilly Public School. Goldsmith Street and Fitzroy Street opposite are also feeder roads, frequently used by heavy vehicles.
Consultants for the company stated that a "safe pedestrian environment was essential."
"On and off-site conflicts with children, visitors and users of the facility can be avoided through a combination of design and management plans," a report stated.
"For example, drop-off, parking and play areas in light or commercial areas need to be carefully sited away from heavy traffic and main roads to minimise the risk of accidents."
Vehicles would access the centre via Mount Street. A traffic impact assessment has been lodged.
The facility would include open play areas, laundry, administration, toilets, storage and kitchen, all with an emphasis on natural light. There is a total 609 square metres of floor space.
Consultants said the centre would employ 21 full time-staff and provide "much-needed childcare places meeting an increasing demand in an area with an increasing younger demographic." It would open from 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday.
It follows two other applications for childcare facilities. Figure 8 Design also lodged plans in June for a 109-place centre at 2 Record Street, Bradvordille. the $2.6 million proposal also involved demolition of an existing house. An initial DA was rejected but a second application was lodged. This remains under assessment.
Nearby, Baini Design has applied to demolish a home at 88 Queen Street, Bradfordville for a 63-place childcare centre. The single-storey building, with attic, would include three indoor play rooms, sleeping rooms staff and administrative areas and amenities.
The council has requested additional information for the $1.5m development.
