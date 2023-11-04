Captain's Knock has done it again.
Trained and driven by Goulburn's Brad Hewitt, the colt won the NSW Breeders Challenge 3YO Colts and Geldings race for the second year running at Menangle on Sunday, October 29.
Captain's Knock started strongly and never looked back, winning the 1609m race by a comfortable 13.4 metres.
Hewitt, who was $90,000 richer as a result of the win, said he was confident heading in.
"He drew barrier one, so he was always going to be hard to beat as he started on the inside of his rivals," he said.
"Once he gets in the lead, he's be hard to chase down."
The young horse is a star of the future and Hewitt said his electric speed went a long way to winning races.
Looking forward, Hewitt said he had ruled out the Breeders Crown in Victoria for Captains Knock.
"We'll give him a bit of time off now and then aim him up for the Chariots of Fire," he said.
"The Eureka is a long time away and hopefully by then he'll warrant a start in that too.
"I just love this little horse, you can't fault him.
"Hopefully he can go on and do great things."
That wasn't the only success for Hewitt recently.
He drove Mikibequick to a win in the Three Year Old Pace race at Goulburn Paceway the following day.
The horse was owned by his brother Scott.
