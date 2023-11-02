Nine riders signed on for a scratch race at Breadalbane in somewhat blustery conditions.
The course would take the riders from Breadalbane to the turnaround at the top of the Cullerin Range.
All riders set off together, but by Old South Road, Chris Berry had already fallen off the pace.
The rest of the peloton made good pace up the Cullerin Range to the turnaround just passed the rail bridge.
For the turn, Jeremy Gilchrist applied the pressure on the climb back to the rail bridge, opening up a handy lead.
Shannon Apps, Gavin Moroney and Elsie Apps lead the chase to the leader while John Connell and Glen Apps struggled to hold their wheels.
Nadine Moroney and Pete Thorne were further back.
Last through the turn was Berry who was finding the pace too hot.
While Elsie, Shannon and Moroney kept Gilchrist within sight, they struggled to bridge the gap into a strong head wind.
Gilchrist cruised to a comfortable win, with Elsie managing to shake off Moroney and Shannon for second place.
Racing on Wednesday, November 8 will be a handicap race at Breadalbane.
Sign on is at Church by 6.15pm, with racing at 6.30pm.
New riders and visitors welcome.
