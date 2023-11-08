Convoy For Kids Goulburn has been supporting sick, disabled, and disadvantaged children and their families since 1999.
Goulburn "truckie" Bryan Webb was been at the helm of the charity for nine of those years.
He says the event is a way for the road transport industry to "do it's bit for the community", and to give back to families in need.
READ MORE:
He says it also provides an opportunity for the industry to get involved with the community.
The Goulburn Convoy started after a gathering of "a few blokes" who decided it would be a good thing to do locally.
"I was on the outskirts of that, and have had a truck in every one of the Goulburn Convoys since 1999, until I retired two years ago," Mr Webb said.
Mr Webb told Goulburn Post he remained loyal to the event because of what it is able to achieve. And for the children and families it is able to support.
"I'm a career road transport man for some 50 years, and I like to be community-minded and to do things in my community," he said.
"I think it's a very worthy cause to be able to help small children, or any children up to the age of 18. I'm just happy to be able to do it."
He said it also helped to change the perception held by some, of "big bad truckies".
"There are some who see us out on the highway and think we don't care about anyone, this helps to change that," Mr Webb said.
"Most truckies that I know are just ordinary family men that do a job like any other job."
One of the unfortunate parts of the job is not being able to spend a lot of time at home, which Mr Webb says limits their ability to contribute to community.
"Especially for those of us that did long-distance work," he said.
"So to be able to get involved in something like the Convoy For Kids was really good. I was provided the opportunity when I employed a driver, and was able to more involved. I accepted the position of president, which I held for nine years."
Of the children and families he has met along the way, Mr Webb said: "It has a very big impact on you."
"I come in contact with a lot of the children that we've supported and their families and your heart just bleeds for those poor children," he said.
"I'm very fortunate that my own children and grandchildren are healthy and don't need that sort of help. But helping those children is something the community should be doing."
He said community involvement in supporting children with chronic illness and/or a disability was something the Convoy For Kids was passionate about driving forward.
"It does, it takes a village," Mr Webb said.
Behind the scenes there is a lot of work that goes into getting the Convoy off the ground each year.
There are some 30 volunteers with varying duties.
"The year that I took it over there were 30 trucks, and the last year I was president there were 200," Mr Webb said.
"We've built it up over the years through my association with the road transport industry and the different road transport associations I've been part of ... the word of mouth gets around like the bush telegraph."
He said trucks come from all over to support Goulburn.
"It's a good opportunity for the drivers to get their trucks off the road the night before and give them a wash to make them sparkly and clean," Mr Webb said.
The trucks will assemble on Common Street at the Gateway Service Station near McDonald's at north Goulburn. They leave there at 10am on Saturday, November 11, and there is an auction for the "lead" truck at 9.30am.
"Whoever pays the most gets to lead the convoy," Mr Webb said.
The trucks will have a police escort as well as Suzuki Mighty Boy that has been done up like a truck with an exhaust pipe and other accessories.
"One of the children we support will be riding in that," Mr Webb said.
This year there will be a carnival at the Showground with rides and all sorts of games and special attractions for the kids. Entry is $20 for adults and children are free.
Entertainment will run from 10am to 5pm. That includes a performance by Jamie Agius, three Bluey and Bingo live interactive experiences and meet and greets, a live auction, and a silent auction and a performance by The Corbys.
'On The Road' radio will be broadcasting live on the day, and Yogi Kendall from Outback Truckers will be there with his beloved truck PJ, which is short for Polly Jean.
Yogi has been a celebrity on Outback Truckers for many years and is an ambassador for the transport industry.
He will there to "have a yarn" and sign any hats or merchandise.
There are a record number of rides and amusements on offer this year, including the return of Little Big Rigs and face painting for the kids. There will also be train rides around the truck track and a petting zoo.
"I want to thank all our supporters who donate stuff for our auction and raffles," Mr Webb said.
"There's so much stuff that's been donated and I want to make special mention of that, all the local business houses that have donated stuff year after year. It's just incredible how they support us.
"I also want to thank all the truckies who have taken the time to put their trucks in the convoy, because without all the truckies doing that, we wouldn't have a convoy and that's really important. I'm just always so impressed by the support we get each year," he said.
