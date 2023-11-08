Due to Covid 19's intervention and amalgamation of the three Rotary Clubs in Goulburn, it took some time to raise funds and assemble a team to do the work. This was achieved this year with residual funds from the old Goulburn Mulwaree Club, the Goulburn, Canberra Club and Ginninderra clubs as well as private individuals and a grant from Rotary District 9705. We were very grateful for the supply of tools courtesy of Jonathon Tabner, the manager of Blackwoods in Canberra.