Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Goulburn Rotarians help renovate community hall in Fiji

By By Jarvis Hayman
Updated November 8 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A volunteer team of Goulburn Rotarians has combined its wide variety of skills to help a Fijian community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.