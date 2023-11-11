Many people gathered at the base of the Rocky Hill War Memorial Tower on Saturday, November 11 to remember the soldiers who died fighting to protect the nation in the First World War.
Armistice was called 105 years ago, marking the end of WWI and Goulburn RSL sub branch president Mal Ritchie said Remembrance Day falling on a Saturday was fitting.
"It's interesting to note that the day falls on a Saturday this year as it was the day WWI ended," he said.
Also speaking at the service was Trinity Catholic College student Trinity Calder who spoke about what the day was, what it meant to her and her family's connection to the war.
Among those in attendance were Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker, member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman and member for Hume Angus Taylor who all laid wreaths inside the tower.
