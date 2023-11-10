The cafe, opening 8am to 5pm daily, offers a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, as well as take-away. There are sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, waffles, omelettes and much more, all aimed at a casual dining experience. Once more chefs are on board, the venue will open for dinner on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in early December, offering a special recipe pizza made in the large onsite oven.