The umbrellas had only just gone up outside when people started flocking through the doors.
Goulburn's new cafe, The Pavilion, opened its doors in Clifford Street on Thursday, November 9, filling the void left by Greengrocer Cafe and Cyclery's closure in May, 2023.
READ MORE:
Part-owner, Anastasia (Natalie) Kontos, said people started filing through the doors moments after opening on Thursday morning.
"It's been crazy busy and the staff have coped very well," she said.
"We've had great feedback, people love the coffee, the ambience and the fresh new space."
The Kontos family purchased the business in August, some four months after Greengrocer Cafe entered voluntary administration. It marked the end of an era for the popular eatery and the Toparis family after 20 years. Many called it an 'institution' and hoped it would be resurrected.
The cafe adds to the family's hospitality interests, which include The Paragon Cafe, Park Cafe and The Pizza Kitchen.
It was christened The Pavilion, denoting a 'gathering space.'
"We were striving for a fresh, hip, beautiful place to gather," Anastasia said.
"It's not just about the food and coffee but where people can come together."
The cafe can seat 130 people but spacious areas and lounges are designed to accommodate families, including those with prams. A rear section, formerly occupied by the cyclery, will also be available for functions and meetings.
Anastasia said the family was still "feeling its way with what customers want" in terms of the space. She was pleased to see people back enjoying outdoor dining.
The business currently employs 10 people, including some helping out from The Paragon.
The cafe, opening 8am to 5pm daily, offers a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, as well as take-away. There are sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, waffles, omelettes and much more, all aimed at a casual dining experience. Once more chefs are on board, the venue will open for dinner on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in early December, offering a special recipe pizza made in the large onsite oven.
Diner, Simon Wilson, gave the coffee a "two thumbs up."
"I used to come here for breakfast when it was Greengrocer," he said.
"It's good to see more seating at the back. I'll be very keen if they do wood-fired pizza."
Sharney and Brian Fleming also checked out the new space on Friday.
"It's roomy, the atmosphere is really good and I'm happy to see it open again," Mrs Fleming said.
Goulburn art teacher, Barbara Nell said she was impressed with the decor.
"What a challenging space to decorate! It has some beautiful spaces and it's lovely to see it open again. It's a fond venue for everyone," she said.
"But this (The Pavilion) is a joint venture with the whole family. We're so used to working together," Anastasia said.
"...When Greengrocer became available we were interested in doing something. For us, it was meant to be and it all fell into place."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.