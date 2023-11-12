A television star was on hand to witness records broken in this year's Convoy for Kids Goulburn (C4K).
Over 270 trucks, including one driven by Outback Truckers star Glenn 'Yogi' Kendall who came from Perth, were part of the convoy, breaking the previous record of 240.
Records crowds were also in attendance for the entertainment at the Goulburn Recreation Area after the convoy travelled along Sydney Road, Lagoon Street and Auburn Street to the showgrounds.
The entertainment included Bingo and Bluey, carnival rides and amusements while local artists Jamie Agius and The Corby's provided live music.
C4K Goulburn president Peter Caldow said the event was very successful.
"The local community came out in great numbers and it was fantastic," he said.
"While most of the drivers were local, we had some from all over the state."
Earlier in the day, before the convoy departed Gateway Service Station, Neil Madden from Maddens Stable Bedding won the auction for the lead truck with a bid of $8,500.
C4K is a charity organisation that aims to provide support for local children in need, and their families, by providing financial assistance to the families.
It is run by local volunteers, and all funds raised are distributed within our local community.
