Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Reconstruction Authority comes under fire over Curraweela response

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 17 2023 - 11:16am, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Property owners at Curraweela north of Taralga have slammed the state's reconstruction authority for its 'lack of action' in the wake of a destructive fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.