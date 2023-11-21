Goulburn Regional Art Gallery has unveiled a new exhibition space.
The latest addition comes after funding of more than $100,000 was obtained in late 2022 through the NSW Government's Creative Capital Minor Works an Equipment Funding Program supported by Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman.
Mrs Tuckerman said that the project has utilised the former workshop space into something more practical.
"This project has transformed the currently unused former workshop space into a flexible contemporary exhibition space suitable for display of artworks for many sizes and mediums", Mrs Tuckerman said.
Through enlarging the Gallery's total exhibition space, the project increases the local and broader community's access to high-quality artworks created by a range of different artists.
The Gallery, which is a cultural centre for a growing region, is expanding its reach and capability to service an increasing demand.
The renovations were undertaken during August and September 2023, resulting in a beautiful new exhibition space which was officially launched in November 2023. Its inaugural exhibition shows a selection of major works from the Gallery's permanent collection.
Mrs Tuckerman said that the developments will have a positive impact on the community.
"The former Governments investment in improving arts and cultural events to be better fit for purpose has enhanced access for the community," Mrs Tuckerman said.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council CEO Aaron Johansson said that the project will benefit the community.
"Goulburn Regional Art Gallery is a cultural pillar in the region," Mr Johansson said.
"It is exciting to see the enhancement of Goulburn's cultural infrastructure which will have a real and lasting positive impact on the community."
Director of The Goulburn Regional Art Gallery Yvette Dal Pozzo said that the completion of the project is one to be proud of.
"It is the biggest addition to the Gallery's exhibition footprint since 1990," Ms Dal Pozzo said.
"This marks a new era in the Gallery's vitality and growth, securing its position as a hub for arts and culture in the region," Ms Dal Pozzo said.
