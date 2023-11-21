Goulburn Post
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Regional Art Gallery launch latest exhbition space

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 21 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Installation view Highlights from the Permanent Collection. Image supplied.
Installation view Highlights from the Permanent Collection. Image supplied.

Goulburn Regional Art Gallery has unveiled a new exhibition space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.