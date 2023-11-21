Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated
Watch

IPART sets 2024/25 rate pegs for Goulburn Mulwaree and other councils

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 21 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The state's pricing regulator has set a 4.5 per cent rate peg for Goulburn Mulwaree Council in 2024/25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.