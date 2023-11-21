The fire off Currawang Road near Goulburn is under control.
RFS operations officer, Mitchell Butler, said a water-bombing aircraft had departed the scene and heavy plant was working on containment lines.
Some ground crews are also departing. Mr Butler said a lightning strike caused the fire, which fire burnt half a hectare.
Aircraft has been deployed to a fire burning south of Goulburn.
The fire broke out off Currawang Road, some 17km from the city, shortly before 1pm on Tuesday, November 21. It is located about 9km from the Braidwood Road junction.
RFS Southern Tablelands operations officer, Mitchell Butler said the outbreak was burning in partly inaccessible country. However crews, including some on foot were, working to contain the fire's western edge.
"It is inaccessible country in some areas, hence the need for aircraft and heavy plant," Mr Butler said.
The fire has burnt half a hectare. Mr Butler said it was slow-moving with flames of less than one metre high.
Some 20 personnel, including Parkesbourne, Collector, Gundary, Goulburn, Taylors Creek and Currawang brigades are on scene.
