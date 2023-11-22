Truck driver loses life after vehicle careers over embankment

A man has died following a truck crash north of Taralga.
Police said emergency services were called to Abercrombie Road at Paling Yards, some 30km north of Taralga after a heavy vehicle hit a guard rail and travelled down an embankment.
"The driver died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified, but he's believed to be in his forties," police said in a statement.
Hume Police District officers responded to the crash. They are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam vision is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Emergency services are on the scene of a truck crash at the Abercrombie River valley, north of Taralga.
A police media spokeswoman said police, ambulance and RFS were called to the Abercrombie Road just after 12pm Wednesday, November 22.
Police confirmed emergency services were attending to the truck, located some 100 metres off the road. The site is some 30km north of Taralga.
The truck landed near the base of the river.
A PolAir helicopter is also at the scene.
Police said the road remained open, with traffic management in place.
