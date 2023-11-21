A significant slice of Bungonia's history is going up for sale for the first time in almost 30 years.
When sold, the village will lose one of its "great contributors."
Longtime resident, Diana Moran, is selling her home, the old Bungonia Schoolhouse in King Street, and moving north, closer to her sons.
Ms Moran and husband, Ken, a scientist and physicist respectively, moved from Sydney to Bungonia in the early 1980s and bought the old schoolhouse from the Department of Education in 1994.
They were immediately attracted to the blue basalt and sandstone buildings with timber and brick former classrooms and amenities blocks.
Ms Moran said the schoolhouse was constructed in 1882. A slab catholic school had existed in the village since about the 1850s but the new buildings were constructed in 1882 by Cranston and Phillipson of Goulburn. The basalt was quarried on Bungonia district property, Lumley Park, and the sandstone at Marulan.
The school opened with 36 students under Mr MJ Doyle's tutelage, according to her research. Familiar names like Badgery, Broadhead, Armstrong and Styles were enrolled.
A demountable school arrived in 1956, the stone classroom closed and became a gymnasium for students. The institution closed in 1973, by which time student numbers had dwindled to 12 and there was a school bus running to Goulburn.
"When we arrived there were about 50 mattresses still here," Ms Moran said.
School hooks, bubblers and classrooms complete with desks have remained intact.
The couple demolished a link between the two stone buildings and a rear section and fashioned a self-contained residence that's in use today.
Floorboards were ripped up and replaced and steel and hebel materials used in restorations to prevent further white ant damage.
Mrs Moran said she loved the house's history but it was also practical; the couple ran a scientific business and students would utilise the space for a week at a time.
At the same time, she immersed herself in the community. She has been a longtime member of the village's progress association, the Bungonia Park Land Managers group looking after the adjacent Crown reserve, and of the historical society.
"Moira McGinity grew up here and having her historical knowledge has been so useful," Ms Moran said.
"It has enabled us to make 26 heritage signs, including out the front of the schoolhouse. Being part of the historical society has been just wonderful."
Good friend, Anne Wiggan said she would greatly miss Ms Moran.
"She's been a stalwart of the community and a wonderful contributor," she said.
"It's just one thing but almost every day Diana would be out clearing weeds from the Crown reserve. That kind of dedication and commitment to the future of a place is worth gold."
Ms Moran said she would miss Bungonia and its people and special places, including the "beautiful Crown reserve with its magnificent wildflowers."
But now it's time for a new chapter in her life and to be closer to family.
The property will be auctioned onsite at 3pm Saturday, December 16.
Set on 8000 square metres of RU 5 village zoned land, it includes a five-bedroom, two-bathroom residence.
Agent Elias Sleiman said the property was "very unique" for its history. It is listed on Goulburn Mulwaree Council's LEP as a heritage item.
"Bungonia is a good area being less than two hours from Sydney and 15 minutes off the highway," he said.
"...If someone had the right idea, the property has possibilities beyond a residence."
The agent said the property was expected to fetch $1.3 million to $1.4m.
