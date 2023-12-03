All Evan Liversidge wants to do is play football professionally.
That's why the Goulburn resident is in Manchester, England for a six month trial organised by the Global Football Network UK (GFN).
"I would like to play professionally and make a career out of what I love to do," Liversidge said.
"It doesn't matter what level it is as long as it's soccer."
The 18-year-old left the country on Friday, November 24 and will be hoping to be picked up by an overseas team at the end of the trial, but for that to happen, he will have to impress on the field.
"I have to play up to three times a week for three different teams and travel to different countries," Liversidge said.
"At the end of it, I'm hoping to be chosen but if not, I will come back to the country and use my knowledge from the trials to try out for teams in the country."
To be selected for the six month trial, the recent graduate from Trinity Catholic College impressed GFN selectors in Sydney earlier this year.
"I had to do set drills three days straight for 90 minutes and showed off my best abilities," he said.
Liversidge was in a similar scenario a few years ago, but had to pull out.
"I was accepted to go Italy for a touring squad in 2019, but that was when COVID-19 hit," Liversidge said.
Specialising in the heart of midfield but able to play anywhere the coach wants him to, Liversidge was a late bloomer into the sport.
"I had a go when I was 10 and never looked back since," Liversidge said.
Liversidge, who was a representative player for Goulburn in the u16 age group, played for MBK United in the Southern Tablelands Football Association's u13s to All Age Mens competition before moving to Canberra three years ago to play for Majura FC.
