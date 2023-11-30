Christmas day is just 25 days away, here's a list of places to find a present for everyone.
Looking for a new outfit? Maybe a gift for someone or some jewellery.
Sage and Dot Boutique has recently opened their doors stocking affordable and versatile clothing for women of all ages.
The store is located at 109 Auburn Street and is open Tuesday to Saturday.
Alternatively you can make your purchases online using their website including free local delivery.
Located directly opposite the boutique is vintage shop Whimsical Wares.
From up cycled furniture to eco-friendly products, antiques and collectables, and unique jewellery, the shop is the perfect place to find something unique for yourself or a friend.
The shop is located 90-92 Auburn Street and open seven days a week between 10am and 4pm.
Two Birds Handmade Collective is a business that helps businesses.
The owners are long term locals in the Goulburn community and support more than 45 local producers by stocking their handmade goodies.
Some of the businesses that contribute to the store include Acahua Jewellery, Always Joy Photography, Belle Mitchell Art, Beks Bloomz, Buttoned Handmade, Bath Time Magic, Bandicute and more.
From candles to clothes, the store has something for everyone.
Two Birds is located across from Target, in the Mulwaree Arcade and are open 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm Saturday.
If or anyone you know are a sports fan, Evolution Trophies located on Russell Place is the place to shop this Christmas.
From AFL to NRL to football, if someone has a team, Evolution trophies has the memorabilia.
The shop specialises in everything from jerseys to trophies to framed photos.
The shop is open 10am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Fridays and is located at 18 Russell Street, Goulburn.
Christmas decorations, culinary wear and fun games, Something Special has it all.
Beautiful fake plants, home wear and stunning fashion, there is something for everyone at the shop on Auburn Street.
If there's something you or your friends of family need or want this festive season, Something Special has the answer.
