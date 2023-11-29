Goulburn Post
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn resident wins $1 million with online Lotto entry

By By Staff Reporters
November 30 2023 - 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Goulburn man has won $1 million in the Lotto draw. Picture supplied.
A Goulburn man has won $1 million in the Lotto draw. Picture supplied.

A Goulburn man has become an overnight millionaire after checking his Lotto ticket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.