A Goulburn man has become an overnight millionaire after checking his Lotto ticket.
The resident held one of the two division one winning entries in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4343 on Wednesday, November 29. Each entry scored $1 million.
The man's System 7 entry also won division three six times, bolstering his total prize to $1,004,327.
"This phone call has cemented it! I wanted to make sure I wasn't dreaming!" the man said when an official from The Lott called to confirm his prize.
"I've been up for a few hours now. I checked this ticket around 4.30am this morning. I didn't check it last night before I went to bed. When I saw it, I had to rub my eyes a few times. I've checked the ticket at least half a dozen times and I even took a screenshot.
"I've been playing for decades and using these numbers for about 10 years. They're favourite numbers of mine and they've come through for me.
"I'm speechless! I'm a little emotional. It's come at divine timing. This means a whole new chapter for me. This will be the springboard to something new for the rest of my life. It's beautiful. It's freedom."
Across Australia, there were two division one winning entries in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4343 - one each in South Australia and NSW.
