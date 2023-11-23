A truck driver was lucky to walk away without injury on Friday after his truck rolled north of Marulan.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said the truck, carrying a mixed load, rolled near the intersection of Red Hills Road, about 13km north of Marulan, at about 9am.
The vehicle rolled into the median strip from the northbound lane. One lane was closed while emergency services were on scene.
Police and NSW Fire and Rescue are at the scene, the latter assisting Marulan RFS brigade with a large fuel leak.
The Roads and Maritime Service personnel were en route. A heavy tow truck is also on scene.
