Goulburn Post
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Emergency services attend to truck rollover past Marulan

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
November 24 2023 - 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marulan RFS attended to a large fuel spill following a truck roll-over at Marulan on Friday morning. File photo by Marulan RFS.
Marulan RFS attended to a large fuel spill following a truck roll-over at Marulan on Friday morning. File photo by Marulan RFS.

A truck driver was lucky to walk away without injury on Friday after his truck rolled north of Marulan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.