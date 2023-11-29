The final show for the Crookwell Art Gallery in 2023 will be taking place on Friday, December 1.
The show will feature pre-owned pieces of art which, for a variety of reasons including lack of wall space or change of taste, will be looking for someone new to love them.
The hard working volunteer gallery committee has already received a large number of entries.
A wide variety of artwork will be available to savvy buyers - botanicals, landscapes, portraiture and abstract works as well as some ceramics and sculptures.
Moreover, lots of the entries are very reasonably priced and ensures there are bargains to be had, perfect timing to find a unique Christmas present for art lovers everywhere.
The show will be officially opened by Tristan Kensit. On Friday, December 1 from 5pm at Memorial Hall on Denison Street.
Entry is $5 per person which includes drinks and nibbles.
The show will also be open Saturday December 2 from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, December 3 from 10am to 3pm, $2 per person entry both days.
Further details are available on The Gallery's website.
