Goulburn Post
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Crookwell Art Gallery gear up for final show of the year

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 29 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:38am
A piece of work on display by H. Spirek. Image supplied.
The final show for the Crookwell Art Gallery in 2023 will be taking place on Friday, December 1.

