Goulburn SES crews responded to five call-outs on Tuesday, November 28 following heavy rain.
Goulburn itself received about 30mm over four hours from 1.30pm, while the airport registered 51.4mm, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Goulburn SES unit commander, Daryl Skinner said two crews, comprising seven volunteers, responded to five call-outs.
These included leaking roofs, a threatened ceiling collapse at South Goulburn McDonald's, a leak at South Goulburn Public School and water running down the side of a house at Parkesbourne. Volunteers are sandbagging at the latter job.
The SES reported that river levels were only slowly rising at the Lansdowne Bridge and were steady at Marsden Weir.
Goulburn was forecast to receive up to 30mm on Wednesday. Between 20 and 50mm is forecast on Thursday, November 29, with rain tapering off on Thursday.
