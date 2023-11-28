Goulburn Post
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Roland and Linda Gumbert place Goulburn's South Hill on market

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
November 28 2023 - 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If Roland and Linda Gumbert have one hope for their home, it's that someone will love it as much as them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.