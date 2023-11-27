Goulburn Post
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Goulburn Farmers Markets report growth spurt in short time

Updated November 28 2023 - 9:18am, first published 6:00am
Pete Cohn's sourdough sold out within one hour, people lined up for Nepalese tea, snapped up relishes and jams and hunted for flowers and plants.

