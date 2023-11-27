Pete Cohn's sourdough sold out within one hour, people lined up for Nepalese tea, snapped up relishes and jams and hunted for flowers and plants.
The second Goulburn Farmers Market at the Recreation Area on Saturday, November 25 drew hundreds through the gates, despite drizzly weather.
READ MORE:
Convener, Rita Warleigh said a temporary shift from the Peden Pavilion to a nearby grassed area provided an attractive setting. The pavilion was occupied by the Goulburn Car and Motorcycle Show, which drew large numbers, many of whom attended the Farmers Markets.
"It's a shame about the drizzle but all the vendors still wanted to come. They're all very happy," Ms Warleigh said.
Twenty-five stallholders, 10 more than October's fixture, set up early.
Moss Vale-based Peter Cohn's 'Mouthwatering Authentic Sourdough' stall proved a hit.
"I sold out within an hour," he said.
"I sold out last month so brought nearly twice as much this time and that also went. The markets are great and it's really showing there's a hunger for this sort of thing."
It proved to be a safer trip than two weeks ago when a kangaroo jumped out in front of her car, resulting in an 'eggy mess' through the vehicle.
She and her partner, Adam, started Yolk Folk a year ago after purchasing their 40-hectare Shingle Hill Way property in 2019.
They practice regenerative agriculture and rely on their 1700 chooks to aerate soil.
"It's my first time at these markets and I'm very happy," Kelly said
"I'll definitely come back and I hope people support it...Good on Rita for stepping up!"
"The markets are wonderful and I truly think they could become quite big because Goulburn is a hub," Ms Smith said.
"We almost sold out last time and it was the best market I ever did. I was quite overwhelmed with the community support."
Pat Hawkins from Alvaston Jams and Pickles at Penrose reported similar success.
"By 10am last month, I had nothing left," she said.
The next Goulburn Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, December 23 at the Peden Pavilion, Goulburn Recreation Area on Braidwood Road.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.